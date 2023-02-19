Young & Restless Preview: After Sally Tells Adam That She’s Pregnant, His Response Leaves Her Speechless
It’s time to find out who is the father of Sally’s child.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 20 -24, Adam stuns Sally. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Sally’s already told Nick that the baby she’s carrying might not be his. And while her possibly carrying his brother’s baby has its challenges, it’s not scaring Nick off.
In a preview of what’s to come, Sally gets a text message that the paternity test results are in, and informs Nick, who is with her when she gets the news. Nick promises he’ll be here for her no matter what.
View this post on Instagram
Sally finally informs Adam of her pregnancy, and that he could be the father. Adam remarks, “This is life-altering news, no matter how you look at it.” An exasperated Steffy says the last thing she wanted was to be caught between two brothers.
More: Jack stuns Billy in another preview
As Nick has promised to stay by Sally’s side and even told Victoria that the baby’s paternity wouldn’t change his feelings for Sally, Adam confronts his ex and warns her, “You are making a mistake, he’ll never love you the way that I do!” He then asks Sally to marry him!
Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who receives a cryptic message, and who Victoria grills.
Before you go, look back at the cast of Melrose Place then and now in our photo gallery below.
Video: Young & Restless/Instagram