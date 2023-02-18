Credit: CBS screenshot

Who will be the father of Sally’s baby?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 20 -22, someone has beat Victor and Victoria to the punch. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Victor and Victoria discussed settling Tucker’s debt. Audra meanwhile warned Tucker the Newmans knew of his debt and planned to use it to gain control of McCall. Tucker later turned to Ashley of all people regarding his financial difficulties, and that Victor was making a move to buy him out. Coming up this week, Victoria tells Victor, “We’re not going to have a chance to make a move on Tucker’s company.” Victor asks, “What are you talking about?” Victoria exclaims, “Someone has beat us to the punch!” Could Ashley have been the one to bail Tucker out? Or maybe Devon, having a change of heart, stepped in to help his father?

Jack’s involvement with Diane, and her involvement with Jeremy Stark, has led to problems between Jack and his sister Ashley, and even his son Kyle and his marriage to Summer has been dragged into the mess. Then there is the fact that Kyle conspired with Victor to oust Adam from Jabot. Next week, there is a startling turn of events at Jabot. Billy says to Jack, “As if you would ever consider hiring me as your co-CEO.” Jack replies, “You know what? If you sincerely wanted it, I would!” Could this be the start of a new career for Billy, or is it time for him to walk away from the business world?

Nick confided in Victoria that Sally is pregnant, and he could be the father … or it could be Adam. Victoria asked if this baby was a deal breaker or maker for him, and he admitted he didn’t know what would happen if Adam turned out to be the father, but that wouldn’t change his feelings for Sally. Meanwhile, Sally confided in Sharon that was pregnant. Sharon quickly realized the baby could be Adam’s. It looks like they won’t have to wait much longer to find out who the father is as next week Sally exclaims to Nick, “Oh my God! The paternity test results are in!”

What say you fans? Who do you think will be the baby daddy of Sally’s bun in the oven? And does Billy belong at Jabot, or elsewhere?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who receives a cryptic message, and who Victoria grills.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram