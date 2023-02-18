Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

McCall will absolutely have his doors blown off by what happens next.

Young & Restless power brokers, Victor and Victoria Newman have been angling to buy up Tucker’s considerable debt in a bid to eventually take control of his company, and it’s not often that Victor doesn’t get what he wants. Unfortunately for the Mustache, this time a surprise twist will leave him empty-handed and even McCall won’t see this coming…

There are a lot of movers and shakers in Genoa City that would have loved to make a move on a company in dire straits, but not all of them are in the market for acquisitions at the present time. Jack is distracted with his concerns about Jeremy Stark, who just returned to town presumably seeking revenge on Abbott and Diane for framing him, and Chancellor-Winters is preoccupied with internal struggles as they prepare to go to court over Devon’s proposed dissolution of their merger. Jill can’t even give Sally an answer to her proposal right now, let alone get involved in a takeover attempt of McCall Unlimited.

As mentioned, Victor and Victoria have been working under the presumption that it will be a slam dunk for them to snap up the debt, with the plan then being to pressure Tucker into selling them a controlling interest after the fact. Victor recently revealed to his daughter that he would let Adam run McCall as a means of luring him back into the family fold. While Victoria was less than thrilled about that aspect of the plan, she was still intrigued when Tucker approached her to announce he intended to sell the whole shebang and get out of the game.

We speculated that Adam would rock Victor and Victoria’s world by buying the debt himself and partnering with McCall, thus beating them at their own game. Alas, that won’t come to pass, nor will the Newmans successfully execute their scheme.

Someone completely unexpected will swoop in to purchase Tucker’s debt and stun the typically unflappable McCall, and leave him both “shocked” and “confused” about both their motives and their intentions moving forward.

That person is none other than his ex-wife, Ashley Abbot, as per a teaser in SOD.

While Tucker and Ashley recently rekindled their passion, the flame was snuffed out immediately afterward when it was revealed that McCall had his eye on his son’s company. Ashley witnessed the confrontation between Devon and Tucker, put the brakes on their reunion, and fled to Paris.



Upon her return, Ashley decided to hear Tucker out, and in that conversation he revealed that McCall Unlimited was in dire straits financially and that the Newmans were sniffing around.

It was after that interaction that Tucker went to Victoria and declared that he was getting out of the game, which appeared to be a move to prove to Ashley that she was the only thing that mattered to him.

So, imagine Tucker’s surprise when he finds out that Ashley left his suite and went and bought up his company’s debt! Not only will she squash the Newmans’ hopes of acquiring McCall, but she will have completely turned the tables on her besotted ex, who will reportedly be left totally “off-kilter” as tries to work out the blonde’s intentions.



As for Ashley, Eileen Davidson hinted that she’ll “keep Tucker in suspense for as long as she can now that she has the upper hand.” Fortunately, or, unfortunately perhaps, for Tucker, she has a “much bigger plan in mind with deep and complicated ramifications.”

What do you think Ashley has in store for Tucker? Could she possibly be planning to help him rebuild his company so they can run the empire together?!? Let us know your take in the comment section below.

