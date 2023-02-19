Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Sets Tongues Wagging With a Photo of the ‘Weirdo’ He Loves
The Young and the Restless’ Michael Graziadei (Daniel) celebrated his significant other, and mother to his twins, Lauren Carey, in a fun way this past Valentine’s Day by posting a cute photo on his social media, along with a funny caption to explain all of the tongue-wagging going on. “And this, kids, this is how babies are made…”
The pic was taken from some sort of event, where the couple was clearly having fun — and wasn’t afraid to show the crowd just how much they love each other!
“Happy belated Valentine’s Day to the ruler of the roost, the queen of my heart, the mother of our monsters, and the only person who has been able to consistently keep me in check when I’m out of line (which is often),” Graziadei expressed. “Thank you for being my weirdo. I love you, Lauren.”
Not only did Carey send love to her special guy as well, she also commented, “Your knack for picking photos is just…”
This isn’t the first time Graziadei has given his followers a look into his real-life shenanigans. Last December, he posted another adorable shot — this time with Carey kissing his cheek. “Every time a dummy gets a kiss,” he stated, “an angel gets its wings.”
Can these two get any cuter?!
