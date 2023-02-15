Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Drops a Baby Bombshell: ‘Excited to Be Adding Another Cub to Our Family’
We couldn’t be happier for the family!
It looks like Chelsea may be taking a little break from Genoa City and The Young and the Restless in about six months or so. But don’t worry, it’s for the best possible of reasons! Melissa Claire Egan took to Instagram to announce that she and hubby Matt Katrosar are expecting their second child!
The happy couple’s been married since 2014, and their first son, Caden, was born in August of 2021, and now his little sibling looks to be coming almost exactly two years later! What are the chances? Though, for both their sakes, hopefully they don’t end up sharing exactly the same birthday. No kid wants that!
“Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies,” Egan shared. “So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys. Caden’s gonna be a big brother!”
The congratulations started pouring in almost immediately from friends, fans and co-stars alike. Susan Walters (Diane) offered her congratulations and, as Lauralee Bell (Christine) put it, “This news is amazing!”
“I really wanted to be the one to break the news,” Greg Rikaart (Kevin) joked, “but hugely excited for you all regardless.”
What this means to Chelsea and Billy’s budding relationship is anyone’s guess, but they’d likely have to take a bit of a pause while Egan is out on maternity leave. Then again, if the soap decides they don’t want to play the bag game where they find creative ways to hide Egan’s growing baby bump, the news could also herald a new baby for Chelsea and Billy — which would certainly complicate things!
No matter how Young & Restless handles it, though, we can only imagine how excited Egan and her hubby are, and we’ll happily add our heartfelt congratulations to the growing family of Leos!
