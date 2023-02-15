Credit: CBS screenshot

You might recall that a few months back, we spoke to Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor about the state of his character’s marriage. And at the time, he warned that thanks in large part to Diane’s return, Kyle and Summer’s union was heading for a few “rocky roads.”

At the time, Kyle’s main concern was the fact that his mom and Summer’s were constantly butting heads, leading to major friction between their offspring. And while Diane has since emerged seemingly triumphant — she has, after all, reunited with Jack and seen Phyllis booted from Jabot — that doesn’t mean that things are getting better between Kyle and Summer. In fact, as this week’s fight proved, they have some major issues to resolve, not the least of which is her inability to trust him.

Unfortunately, there may be someone sitting on the sidelines just waiting to turn the rift between the couple into a chasm: Phyllis! “She’s never been Kyle’s biggest fan,” Mealor understates. “And with good reason, on a certain level. What mother wants to see her daughter marry a man with whom she’s had an on-again/off-again relationship for years?”

According to this week’s spoilers, Phyllis is going to do what she can to make amends with Summer… and that could lead to big problems for Kyle. Why? Well, think for a moment about how the redhead operates where her children are concerned. She recently went behind Daniel’s back in order to “help” with both his new business and his faltering relationship. So it’s not hard to imagine what she might do if Summer admits there’s trouble in paradise.

“If Phyllis stops believing in the love that Summer and Kyle share, she might start whispering in Summer’s ear,” muses Mealor. “How is she going to — manipulate might be a strong word, but influence — Summer’s take on the situation?”

Unfortunately, the timing for all of this couldn’t be worse, given that Jeremy Stark is back in the picture. “Kyle has every intention of doing whatever it takes to protect his family,” warns Mealor. But can he keep both Diane and Summer safe while at the same time navigating the rough waters between the women? And if he has to choose one over the other, who’ll prove to be the true owner of his divided heart?

