R.I.P., [Spoiler]: Young & Restless Just Quietly Pulled the Plug On a Supercouple
In the end, there weren’t tears. Well, maybe except for ours.
Of all days for The Young and the Restless to do it, the soap had to pick Valentine’s Day? In the February 14 episode, the final nail was driven into the coffin of what was once the red-hot “Shick” pairing.
Credit: Brian Lowe/JPI (3)
Obviously, Sharon and Nick haven’t been together for years, aside from as friends and support systems to one another. But we always thought that down the road, they’d find their way back into each other’s arms. Now, however…
The change happened so casually. One minute, the exes were talking about Faith and Moses, and how right their daughter’s boyfriend had been to take romantic advice from her dad, an old pro at the hearts and flowers. It was typical Nick and Sharon, the kind of scene that makes you imagine that at any moment, they’ll look into one another’s eyes, and boom! There it will be, that spark, rekindled.
Credit: CBS screenshot
It didn’t happen, though. Instead, Sally came in and let Sharon reassure her that there was no way that she and Nick would get back together. They had moved on, and in particular, Sharon had. After her cancer battle, she was eager to continue her journey of self-discovery.
Sharon was so succinct, so clear, so matter-of-fact that we had to believe her. The “Shick” era is really, truly over and apparently came to a capital-E End when we weren’t looking.
