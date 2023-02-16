Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Nobody expected to have to say goodbye.

This March marks Melissa Ordway’s 10th anniversary as The Young and the Restless‘ Abby Newman. That’s right, the actress has been playing the youngest Newman sibling for a decade now.

In that time, she’s worked with countless daytime actors on the CBS sudser, but before joining, she also worked with a number of daytimers on teen soap opera Hollywood Heights. Among them were Hunter King (ex-Summer), Robert Adamson (ex-Noah), One Live to Live‘s Brittany Underwood (Langston) and the late Cody Longo, who moved to Hollywood Heights after a stint as Days of Our Lives‘ Nicholas Alamain.

Longo tragically passed away this past week, less than a month shy of his 35th birthday. And the loss understandably hit Ordway hard. Her scheming Chloe was the ex of Longo’s rock star Eddie Duran, which means the two worked together quite a bit on the show.

“At a loss for words at the passing of Cody Longo,” Ordway shared on Instagram. “We went on a wild, 80 episode adventure together called Hollywood Heights. So many memories and lots of laughs. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children and family.”

Though it only lasted a single season, there were plenty of Hollywood Heights fans who shared fond memories of the show and Longo and let Ordway know how sorry they were for her loss.

And they weren’t alone, as Ordway’s current co-stars like Courtney Hope (Sally) and Beth Maitland (Traci) who offered their own sympathies. We, too, will be keeping Ordway and Longo’s friends and families in our thoughts during this painful time. No one should ever have to lose a loved-one at such a young age.

