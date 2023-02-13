Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“This is so, so wild!”

It’s been a long time coming for The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle who, after leaving Lola Rosales behind in 2021 was cast in the role of a lifetime. Not only would she soon be making her film debut in a big way, she’d also be the first Latina actress ever to play Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El in The Flash. Or, as you likely know her: Supergirl!

But as exciting as that was, the dream role seemed like it could derail at any time. There were production delays, pandemic delays and countless controversies and troubles from the Flash themselves, Ezra Miller.

For a time, it was unclear if the movie would even have a future, and if it was scrapped, what that might mean for Calle’s future as Supergirl. But in the end, the studio’s bigwigs decided the film was just too darn good to drop (not to mention too expensive) and after getting pushed back time and time again, it’s going to be released in June of 2023. Calle’s Supergirl gets to fly. And boy, does she.

The film’s trailer dropped during the Super Bowl and the actress didn’t waste any time sharing her soaring version of Supergirl to her Instagram.

“It’s so beautiful and exciting to finally share this with you all,” she wrote. “I have fallen deeply in love with Supergirl. Getting to know her and feel her has been one of my greatest honors. This moment is so, so special. I love you all.”

Calle continued on a joyful note, adding, “If there’s anything Supergirl has taught me, it’s hope. Anything is possible. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! I will forever be screaming ‘What did you dooooo?!'”

Well, check out the video below, and you’ll know exactly what she did!

Melissa Ordway (Abby), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) all sat up and took notice of Calle’s super turn in the replies, and her former onscreen brother, Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) put into words what a lot of folks were likely thinking. “I have goosebumps all over my freaking body. So proud of you!”

And despite all the films troubles and delays, Calle truly took her message of hope to heart, offering a “Congratulations to every human that has worked on this film. Again. I love you. Thank you.”

