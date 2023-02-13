Young & Restless’ New Dad Says, ‘Words Cannot Describe This Feeling’ — Which Is OK, ’Cause the Pictures are Precious
A daytime alum welcomes his first child into the world.
Major congrats are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife Janaina. The couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful little girl named Jovie Rose, into the world on Friday, February 10, at 2:56 pm. Their daughter was 20.5 inches and 7lbs. 2 oz.
“Words cannot describe this feeling,” Canela began then thanked his wife for being so very strong. “Watching you give birth to our Jovie Rose just the way we envisioned was nothing short of a miraculous blessing.” He also gave a shoutout to all of their friends and family who showered them with “so much love” over the last nine months and expressed, “I can’t wait to just be there for every single moment of my baby girl’s life, thank you God for it all!”
The former daytime star also shared a few precious photos of Jovie Rose, as well as a video with her beautiful mama following the birth, as Janaina cried, “She’s so perfect.”
And perfect she is!
Janaina posted a bunch of cute photos surrounding Jovie Rose’s welcome-to-the-world party too and stated, “Words cannot describe this feeling.”
The couple first announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 then gave fans a front-row seat during their adorable gender reveal party, as the air filled with pink smoke.
Again, Soaps.com sends the family our very best!
