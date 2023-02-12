1 / 20 <p>This pair has had an expiration date pretty much from the moment they got together. But his newfound ambition — and her ambivalence toward it — will definitely seal the deal. As will the fact that he’s already lining himself up for yet another #relationshipfail. With who? So glad you asked…</p>

2 / 20 <p>Mixing business and pleasure is pretty much the norm at Newman Enterprises, so it’s not the HR department which will eventually put the kibosh on this budding pair. Rather, we suspect that the moment he screws something up at her daddy’s company — and trust us, he will — Victoria will give him his walking papers in every sense of the words.</p>

3 / 20 <p>We’ve already seen cracks in the foundation of their marriage thanks to the long-distance thing. That situation isn’t likely to get better anytime soon. Plus, the fact that Sonny was so easily bamboozled yet again by a grifter as obvious as Leo is a big red flag that Will would be wise not to ignore.</p>

4 / 20 <p>It’s been so long since these two put in a joint appearance that for all we know, they’ve already broken up. We won’t be a bit surprised if at some point, Wyatt simply walks in and announces that — as so often happens on this show — things went south while we weren’t looking.</p>

5 / 20 <p>To paraphrase Simon Cowell, “It’s a no from us.” Frankly, we were disappointed at how easily (not to mention quickly) Drew forgave his new girlfriend for keeping quiet about Willow’s biomom. But once he realizes that well-intentioned lying is kinda Carly’s jam — or his twin bro Jason rises from the “dead” — Drew will exit stage left.</p>

6 / 20 <p>Phyllis might think these two have a fighting chance, but the fact is, her interference is as likely to push them further apart as reunite them. Besides, even as Mom meddles, Daniel’s been getting closer to Lily, aka the one he’d be smart not to let get away again.</p>

7 / 20 <p>Girl, we get it. We’ve seen him half-naked, too. But the fact of the matter is, he’s just not that into you. Yes, he rebounds in your general direction every time his relationship with Sarah hits a wall. Yet as surely as pong follows ping, the ball inevitably winds up back on her side of the table.</p>

8 / 20 <p>Adorable as these two are together, they’re also the one thing that no soap couple ever wants to be: boring. Opposites attract, and these two — each being gorgeous and nice and way too trusting — are practically mirror images of one another. A mirror we’re happy to look into, given the beautiful reflection, but one that’ll wind up stuffed in the attic until it can be cracked under the weight of something more interesting entering the picture.</p>

9 / 20 <p>Go ahead, kids, raise those glasses! “Here’s to us,” they might be saying. “We had a good run!” Wait, what? Sure, they look happy as clams here, but we all know how Curtis feels about secrets, and Portia is keeping a whopper from him. Once it comes to light, we suspect they’ll be drinking for an entirely different reason. </p>

10 / 20 <p>This ain’t Nick’s first time at the “Someone else probably fathered your baby” rodeo, so he’s taking this development well. But anybody who thinks Adam is just going to kick back and say, “Oh, Nick wants to raise what might be my baby? Totally cool. Fewer diaper changes for me!” is, like Sally and her beau, in for a nasty shock.</p>

11 / 20 <p>They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so we’re just gonna leave this snapshot right here. Why? Because it pretty perfectly illustrates better than anything we could possibly say exactly what will come between Chad and Stephanie. No, we don’t mean “who,” we mean what… as in Alex’s abs.</p>

12 / 20 <p>Does anybody out there think these two can actually make a go of it? The only question we have is whether someone will do away with Sheila once and for all, or Taylor will pick up a gun and finish what she started when she shot Bill years ago. The odds are that one or both will get what they deserve long before this couple gets a happily ever after.</p>

13 / 20 <p>Most of the time, these two seem like a united front, which might leave some of you wondering how they wound up on this list. But you probably noticed Carly and Drew on this list, too. That’s because we think sooner or later, family ties will draw Sonny and Carly back together like the proverbial moth to the flame. (Just don’t ask us which is which!) </p>

14 / 20 <p>Is there currently trouble in their relationship? Nope. Yet we’re assuming there will be some on the horizon because — like a few other pairs we’ve called out — they’re simply too boring to justify airtime otherwise. We thought Audra might prove to be their stumbling block, but no. Who or what will be? That’s unclear. But we’re sure it’s coming!</p>

15 / 20 <p>Talk about fighting on multiple fronts. Johnny’s regretting having ever let his sister claim his ex-wife, and Allie’s so jealous of their bond that she’s making big, Alex-sized mistakes which we hear could have life-altering consequences. </p>

16 / 20 <p>Let’s get this out of the way right up front: We don’t believe for a second that he’s actually dead. That said, even a couple that’s been through as much as these two might have a tough time bouncing back from one bonking the other on the head and then locking them in a closet. </p>

17 / 20 <p>Jack should probably make sure he only stands on hardwood floors, otherwise we’re pretty sure that Diane will rip the rug out from under him. She’s been trying to sell everyone on the fact she’s a changed woman since rising from the dead, but we ain’t buying it! </p>

18 / 20 <p>If hot sex was all it took to make a relationship work, these two would have it made. But whereas the body’s needs can be easily met, the heart wants what the heart wants. And no matter what Eric says on any given day, his wants Nicole. </p>

19 / 20 <p>We’re not even sure if these two are technically a couple at this point, but they’re definitely entrenched in one another’s lives. Should they remain friends? Definitely. But the only “benefits” involved should be moving on with other people. </p>