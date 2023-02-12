Young & Restless Preview: Nick Confides in [Spoiler] That Sally’s Pregnant — and Adam Could Be the Father
Is Sally’s baby a deal maker or deal breaker?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 13 – 17, Victoria learns she’s going to be an aunt again, but that’s not all! Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After learning Sally was pregnant, Nick assured her that he was all in, and he believed she’d be a great mother. The only problem was that Sally also slept with Adam, and the baby could be either one of the brothers! Sally eventually came clean to Nick, and Nick began to worry Adam might do the math and figure out he could be the father. He tells Sally he’s been down this road before! However, he assured her this didn’t change how he felt about her. Sally decided to get a paternity test to find out who the father was. Of course on soaps, paternity tests are known to be switched up, and Chloe would do anything to keep Sally away from Adam.
In a preview of what’s to come this week, Nick finally opens up to Victoria about Sally’s pregnancy. She says, “You’re going to be a father… again?” He responds, “Or an uncle…”
Sally admits to someone that Adam could be the father of her unborn child. Meanwhile, Victoria asks her brother if this baby’s paternity is a deal maker or breaker. That’s a fair question, and it appears Nick looks to stand by Sally. Though once Victor learns of this baby, who knows what will happen?
