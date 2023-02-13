Young & Restless Preview: An Unforgettable Valentine’s Day in Store for Victor and Nikki
A love story like theirs deserves retelling.
Whether or not your sweetheart remembers to get you flowers and a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, you can count on The Young and the Restless to deliver something special. In the Tuesday, Feb. 14, episode, the CBS soap’s reigning supercouple Victor and Nikki recall their long and winding road to happily ever after.
And let’s be real: It would be a challenge not to get the feels watching the iconic Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott waxing nostalgic about the good old days… and the bad ones. At first, sure, it was all My Fair Lady as Victor, smitten with the main attraction at The Bayou strip club, worked to transform Nikki into a sophisticate. But things got complicated… fast.
Credit: CBS screenshot
Over the years, Victor has pushed Nikki into the arms of a younger husband. She has pretended to be dying to keep Victor from leaving her for frequent rival Ashley. He has gotten hitched not only to Ashley but to a whole succession of other wives. (We’ve rated his other marriages in this photo gallery.) Nikki, meanwhile, has collected a vast array of wedding bands from other men.
And then there’s Victor’s terrible of playing dead. It always scares Nikki half to death! And let’s not forget about the times that someone actually wanted to kill one or both of them. There have been a lot of candlelit dinners, but there have also been a lot of near-funerals.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
While you count down to the big episode, check out our below photo gallery of Victor and Nikki’s love story, from their first meeting to today.