Have You Seen Chelsea Lately? Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Unveils a Bangin’ New Look
It was time for a change!
We suppose you could say that since Chelsea’s brush with suicide on The Young and the Restless, she’s had a whole new lease on life. New year, new Chelsea! OK, maybe we shouldn’t go quite that far. She’s still quibbling with Adam, but as she and Billy grow closer, it seems like for once, she may find a measure of joy.
Even Connor told Adam that she’s happier with Billy around! Now admittedly, this being Genoa City, Adam’s probably more right than Chelsea would like to admit, because nothing lasts forever — especially when it comes to Billy. Heck, it wasn’t that long ago that he and Lily were all but declaring themselves endgame!
Regardless, as Chelsea explores a budding new relationship (yeah, we aren’t buying that she and Billy weren’t on a date, either), it seems fitting that she’d try a new look too!
And you might say Melissa Claire Egan debuted her new ‘do with a bang! Actually, make that “bangs.”
Of course, whether the new look is enough to keep Billy’s attention from wandering is another matter, but at least if the two end up going down in flames, Chelsea’s going to look great while it happens!
And if they don’t work out, there’s always plenty of eligible bachelors in Genoa City and plenty of time to try another new style while she’s at it! A gals’ gotta do what a gal’s gotta do.
Check out our photo gallery of soap stars’ new looks from all across the dial that made us stop and do a double take!