Young & Restless Alum Catches Up With One of His ‘Sweetest and Most Talented’ Former Co-Workers
The daytime vet had a fun time out with one of his oldest pals.
The Young and the Restless fans will remember Richard Burgi as the original Ashland, a role that was later taken over by Robert Newman when the character met his maker after Nick punched his sister’s ex, which resulted in his death. The former daytime vet recently posted a photo while attending a basketball game with one of his former co-workers, and even though his team lost, they had a great time.
“Even though the Clips lost,” Burgi shared, “it was great catching up with my ol pal and boss!” While smiling for the camera alongside Danny Bilson, the actor expressed that he is “one of the sweetest and most talented peeps” that he’s worked with.
Bilson’s work is known to many, having co-created the original The Flash, where Burgi played Curtis Bohannan back in 1991. He also worked with him on Viper and The Sentinel.
More: Young & Restless’ new dad welcomes precious baby girl
This isn’t the first time the actor has shared special moments with friends and family… Back in 2022, he said it best with one line, “Through challenging times you find the people and things truly there, that will see you through… family, friends, nature,” and posted various videos and photos to prove his point.
And for those who don’t realize, Burgi got his start on soaps way before Young & Restless with roles on Guiding Light (Brian), One Life to Live (Randy), Another World (Chad), As the World Turns (Glenn), Days of Our Lives (ex-Phillip Collier) and General Hospital (Paul).
We enjoyed seeing Burgi out and about and invite our readers to look back on other stars who got their start on soaps in our photo gallery below.