Could the Young & Restless star’s throwback be a sign of what’s to come?

Young & Restless star Sharon Case sent a shout-out to one of her beloved co-stars on social media that got us thinking about the past… and the future!

Though Sharon and Nick haven’t shared an onscreen love life for quite some time — in fact, they haven’t even been in scenes together lately — that didn’t stop Case from taking to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to Josh Morrow. And she did so with a little blast from the past… a photo of their characters arm-in-arm in a field, smiling, in days gone by.

Many fans will remember those days on Young & Restless and are still hoping for a “Shick” reconciliation down the road.

Of course, Nick is currently embroiled in a front-burner storyline with Courtney Hope’s Sally Spectra and Mark Grossman’s Adam Newman — a “who’s the daddy?” pregnancy tale that could change the trajectory of Nick’s life depending on, not only the outcome of a paternity test, but of the progression of his relationship with Sally. Many viewers assume she’ll end up back with his brother, which would free up Nick to be paired anew with Sharon.

She, however, appears to be on the brink of a new romantic adventure of her own, with none other than the dashing Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), who is fresh out of a failed marriage to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and bonding with his coffee house friend over trying new foods and sharing confidences. While a Sharon and Chance interlude seems to be in the cards, it’s unlikely to be a pairing that goes the distance — so we’re comfortable in taking Case’s birthday throwback photo as a teaser of what may be to come.

The star captioned her post, “HAPPY BIRTHDAYS!!!! 🎉🎉 February 8th & 9th!!”, which, of course, alludes to her and Morrow being very nearly birthday twins, celebrating just one day apart. See it below.

SOAPS wishes both Case and Morrow the happiest of birthdays. Feel free to leave them a message below!

