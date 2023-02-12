Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

He was “one of the real tough guys.”

Earlier this week, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) took some time to remember one of his and his son’s friends, Stefanos Miltsakakis, who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 60. The CBS soap vet not only shared a personal photo, as well as some fond memories of his pal, but also that his death had been a result of a brain aneurism.

Braeden started out by informing that their good family friend was an all-American wrestler and one of the first ultimate fighters then explained, “Stefanos left suddenly because of a brain aneurism.” He also recalled that he was “one of the real tough guys with a deep knowledge of Greek philosophy,” and to close out his post, the actor expressed, “R.I.P., our friend.”

My and my son’s good friend, STEPHANOS MILTSIKAKIS, who was an ALL AMERICAN WRESTLER AND ONE OF THE FIRST ULTIMATE FIGHTERS! STEPHANOS left suddenly because of a brain aneurism! One of the real tough guys with a deep knowledge of GREEK PHILOSOPHY! RIP,our friend! 🙏😳 pic.twitter.com/syilC5id2D — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 9, 2023

Miltsakakis was a true legend indeed, having appeared in five movies fighting opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. He also turned up in primetime and in other films such as Nash Bridges, Cold Case and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Colin Farrell’s 2003 action flick Daredevil. Back in 1999, at the 9th World Vale Judo Championships in Aruba, Miltsakakis won a judoka match with submission by keylock in 8:38 minutes against American mixed martial artist Joe Charles, and in 2002, he went on to win at the same venue against Mariano ‘Big Dawg’ Mendoza.

