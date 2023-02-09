Young & Restless’ Trevor St. John Speaks Out On a Fellow Soap Star’s State of Mind
The CBS daytime actor gives credit where credit is due.
Before Trevor St. John made a big daytime return in the role of Tucker on The Young and the Restless, he played fan fave Victor Lord/Todd Manning on One Life to Live. The CBS actor recently applauded one of his former ABC soap peers and wanted the world to know just how much he highly recommends the work that General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) has been doing.
“I just watched Maurice Benard on State of Mind,” St. John informed. “I highly recommend it.” Not only did he applaud Benard’s “effort to make the subject of mental health a less taboo topic for discussion” but he also gave props to “the vulnerable and courageous way in which he does it” then cheered, “Well done, Maurice!”
I just watched @MauriceBenard on @mbstateofmind. I highly recommend it. I applaud not only his effort to make the subject of mental health a less taboo topic for discussion, but the vulnerable and courageous way in which he does it. Well done, Maurice!
— Trevor St. John (@trevorstjohn) February 7, 2023
Fans agreed with the star, including June McCarty, who stated, “Maurice is helping so many people with State of Mind. Love him,” and others even showed interest in seeing St. John appear on Benard’s show, like CherylMCarpent4, who shared, “He needs to have you on!”
Benard has soap stars on his show all of the time and after he saw our article, his reply pretty much guaranteed that we’ll be seeing St. John as a guest sometime in the near future.
I cannot wait🎭 https://t.co/ET950uNl4L
— Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) February 9, 2023
If and when that happens, we’ll be sure to let our readers know.
