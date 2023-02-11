Credit: CBS

Genoa City’s finest hamming it up behind-the-scenes!

Just one more reason to be thankful for Young & Restless star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) — she tapped her cellphone for the best behind-the-scenes shots she’d taken recently and shared them in a photo dump on her social media for fans and followers to see.

As most will recall, Young & Restless’s entire cast spent a long day dressed to the nines for their glamorous group photo and individual portraits commemorating the daytime drama’s 50th incredible year. As anyone who has ever spent time waiting around for their turn for anything will attest, it can make for a lot of time to fill.

Unsurprisingly, many cast members pulled out their phones to keep themselves entertained — or in some cases, other people’s phones! Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) nabbed Stafford’s cellphone and made a hilarious video on it declaring himself the “love of her life” at this particular shoot.

Of course, official behind-the-scenes video was made of the Young & Restless cast as well, as various stars shared their thoughts on the significance of the day and about being a part of the huge milestone.

Stafford just this week released new peeks of the fun-loving cast hamming it up for selfies, including shots with Rikaart, Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), and two who play her character’s sworn enemies — Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins) and Lauralee Bell (Christine ‘Cricket’ Blair.

Calling those featured “happy shining people”, Stafford also nudged back at the co-star who hi-jacked her phone and said, “And I am obviously in love with Greg Rikaart.”

LeBlanc also shared some fun from the shoot, including this blurry but hilarious selfie with Walters and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott).

One of “kewl kids” Ordway and Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti).

And another of Kelsey Wang (Allie Abbott) and Conner Floyd (Chance Chancellor) “serving awesomeness”.

LeBlanc also teased Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) for chatting up his character’s old flame, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) behind the scenes of the shoot. Too funny!

But Bell may have served up one of the best laughs when she shared a selfie with Stafford and noted that their characters would “never” be “this close or cuddly on camera!” No lies detected!

See the full Young & Restless cast portrait and downright gorgeous collection of Y&R cast portraits from the 50th-anniversary shoot in the gallery below.