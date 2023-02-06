Sharing a Photo of His Lovely Granddaughter, Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals Why He’s as Thrilled as Can Be
The “proud grandfather” has every reason to be proud.
It’s no secret that family means everything to Victor Newman and the same can be said for his portrayer, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden. The CBS soap vet often shares memorable moments on social media surrounding his loved ones and in a recent post, he took some time out to celebrate his granddaughter and all of her latest accomplishments.
“Honor student in math and English, straight A’s, equestrian, surfer…,” Braeden expressed and shared a beautiful photo of his special girl. “I’m [a] proud grandfather!”
Honor student in MATH & ENGLISH, straight A‘s, equestrian, surfer…I’m on proud grandfather!! pic.twitter.com/KHOdM8frSx
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 6, 2023
Wow, talk about a smart and talented girl!
His Twitter followers quickly commented with their congrats and Eva Wood stated, “Wonderful! You have every reason to be proud, grandpa. She’s lovely and smart. Great genes, I’m sure,” as Tammy added, along with an excellent point, “Congratulations! Eric that is so awesome! Congratulations to [the] parents as well. Parents raising children nowadays with everything going on is hard. The parents did a wonderful job. And your granddaughter should be so proud of herself too!”
That is so true… and amid all of the sadness in the world today among our youth, it is so refreshing to see posts like this where many others are flourishing. It’s safe to say that the star’s granddaughter has a very promising future ahead!
