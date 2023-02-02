Credit: John Paschal/JPI; Howard Wise/JPI (4), Jill Johnson/JPI

So get ready for some high tea!

OK, this time, we really, truly mean it. The 10th Annual OpportuniTea with Kate Linder and Friends for March of Dimes Canada is back live for the first time since 2019! It’s been a long journey to get here, but fans will finally get the chance to meet Linder and other Young & Restless faves live and in-person.

Originally scheduled for back in December, it was postponed as COVID-19 hospitalizations were on the rise in Canada. (Yes, COVID struck again!) Out of an abundance of caution and not wanting to put the fans at risk, the event was pushed back until late spring of 2023 — though at the time of the announcement, we didn’t yet have a date.

Now, however, we do! The Tea will be held on June 4, 2023, and it’s not just the date that’s moved, but the venue. The stars and fans will now be meeting each other for high tea at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

Linder herself is hosting it, of course, along with co-host Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael). And Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) will all be joining their Young & Restless co-stars for a live auction and Q&A session emceed by Global TV’s The Morning Show host Carolyn MacKenzie.

The tickets purchased for the original December event will, of course, be honored. But if you couldn’t make it in the winter but can in June, the good news is you can pick up new tickets at the OportuniTea’s page on March of Dimes Canada’s website!

Not only could you meet some Young & Restless greats, there couldn’t be a better cause to support, as all proceeds from OpportuniTea with Kate Linder and Friends will go to supporting March of Dimes Canada and programs like Conductive Education! And is there anything better than helping out children and youth living with disabilities? We didn’t think so.

Check out the Young & Restless stars all glammed up in our photo gallery of their 50th anniversary photo shoot!