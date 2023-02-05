Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The CBS soap star relays a very important message, “I see a lot of things here.”

The Young and the Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy) took to social media to not only share some precious photos of his family but they came with and displayed a very important message. The collage consisted of a pregnant pic of his wife Paloma, along with a few of their son Bowie Banjo and daughter Rome Coco over the years.

“I see a lot of things here,” Thompson began and reflected, “Mostly I see time.” He then talked about just how precious life is and how “incredibly important” it is to “spend it wisely.”

However, as we all know, that can sometimes be easier said than done… “Finding the balance between now time and future time can be tricky,” he agreed then suggested that “spending enough time to make sure you take care of yourself in order to buy time down the line” could be the trick, which in turn would result in sticking around “long enough to see time go by.”

As hectic as life often gets, we should all try to slow down a little bit and take a lesson from the actor’s message.

More: Soap actress pictured with new leading man prospect

And speaking of time, just last December Thompson was reminded that 17 years ago he walked onto the set of General Hospital as Dr. Patrick Drake. “I’m just reminded of how grateful I am that I’m still working in this genre,” he expressed and talked about having spent the last seven years with an amazing group of people at Young & Restless. “I’m just so lucky, so, so lucky, and most of that goes back to the fans… I would not be here if it wasn’t for you.”

We’re glad to have Thompson still in daytime and look forward to seeing what’s in store for Billy in the future.

The CBS soap will be celebrating its big 50th anniversary in March so be sure to check out the gallery below from the cast’s gorgeous photo shoot.