On one hand, we get it. On the other… well, with the other hand, we facepalm.

Look, we can understand why The Young and the Restless would have Victor anxious to return Adam to the Newman Enterprises. It’s a family business, and he’s family. But on a deeper level, it just doesn’t track. The former Christian Miller built himself up from nothing and respects others who do the same. So his obsession with putting Adam back behind a Newman desk suggests that he doesn’t think that he can succeed on his own.

Ouch, right? And if Victor doesn’t believe in Adam’s business savvy enough to have faith that he can chart his own path, why would the tycoon want his son working at Newman? Wouldn’t — shouldn’t — Victor only put the cream of the crop in the executive suite? Is the show, on top of everything else, asking us to see the Black Knight as making a bad move?

Then there’s Victor’s undermining of Sally in hopes of removing her from both his boys’ lives and Genoa City. Come on now. One of the most powerful men in the world has nothing better to do than trip up a young woman who is exceedingly good at tripping herself up? And for what? To play match-unmaker?

For Victor to blame Sally for Adam’s questionable decision-making is akin to blaming the kid that your kid hit for being hit. “It’s Timmy’s fault for putting his face where Johnny’s hand was going to be.” Yeah, no. Adam has always had a gift for putting his foot down on a landmine with every step that he takes. This “talent” of his predates Sally by… uh, forever. So Victor’s targeting of the redhead is, not to put too fine a point on it, BS.

