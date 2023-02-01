Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

There’s a fine line between love and… well, you know how the saying goes.

The Young and the Restless’ Greg Rikaart (Kevin) had a little fun behind the scenes with his pal Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). The CBS soap actress shared a video that her joker of a castmate recorded on her cell phone, and Rikaart started off the recording by saying, “Hey, Michelle’s phone, here I am, the love of Michelle’s life, the love for all her life, here documenting her singles photo shoot.”

For those who don’t know, the soap will be celebrating its 50–year anniversary in March and a few months back the stars came together for a big cast photo shoot. And while we got quite the chuckle out of Rikaart’s prank, Stafford’s response gave us one as well — and warmed our hearts.

“Good God… Make it stop,” Stafford replied, along with a few super-sweet hashtags including, “this guy, my lover, my soulmate, my enemy for life” and “yes, he stole my phone.”

Fans thought the stunt was just the cutest thing ever, and Stacy Urick commented, “Love seeing your real-life friendships from your shows.”

More: CBS soap couple celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Stafford first alerted her followers to Rikaart’s stunt last September when she posted a photo from the shoot and shared, “PSA. Surround yourself with co-workers that tell the truth, steal your phone and make you laugh.”

And if you haven’t seen the glamorous photos from the big celebration, view them all in the Young & Restless 50th anniversary album below.