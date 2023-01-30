Credit: CBS screenshot

News of Jack and Diane’s reunion spreads like wildfire.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 30 – February 3, nobody seems enthusiastic about Jack and Diane rekindling their relationship. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Jack and Diane have been growing closer in the past few weeks, even sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss, and eventually falling back into bed together. They also worked to frame Jeremy Stark for stealing a diamond necklace that belonged to Nikki from the Newman’s Chicago place. With Stark back in jail, it looks like clear sailing for Jack and Diane, but not quite!

In the preview of what’s to come, Jack and Diane toast one another and say, “To us.” Later, Diane informs Nikki that she and Jack are back together. Nikki responds, “Ugh! That’s unfortunate, as he’s such a smart man, except when it comes to you!”

Elsewhere, Kyle warns his father that his relationship may be finally what blows up this family. Kyle’s already had pushback from Summer about not trusting Diane, and it’s put a strain on their marriage. The promo ends with a shot of Jack saying to Diane, “To hell with the naysayers!”

What do you think fans? Is Jack headed for yet another heartbreak?

