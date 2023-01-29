Credit: CBS

The daytime vet looks back on a “winning” moment.

It’s no secret that The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden is one of daytime’s most recognized actors. Not only has he been bringing his Genoa City character into our homes for over 40 years, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for playing the great and powerful Victor Newman, as well as other honors, and recently shared another of his proud accomplishments.

Braeden posted a photo on Twitter that was taken back in 1973 as he appeared decked out in a white and blue uniform, holding a massive trophy, and clearly having worked hard to land that big prize.

“I remember winning the US Open Cup Championship in 1973,” Braeden explained. “50 years ago! Damn, how time flies!”

I remember winning the US OPEN CUP CHAMPIONSHIP IN 1973!! 50 years ago!! Damn, how time flies!!! pic.twitter.com/bxisfc8NQY — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 24, 2023

In regards to the event the actor spoke of… Braeden played as a fullback for the Jewish American soccer club Maccabi Los Angeles. During their semifinal game, he scored the winning goal, as well as a penalty kick in the championship game against Chicago Croatian.

Fans were so impressed, as many didn’t know this about the actor. Donna Whitman shared, “Wow! Impressive. Your career has been and continues to be full and varied,” as Ms. Ree SweetPea joked, “Well now sir, that looks like the reason for your knee replacement surgery. You wore out your knee carrying it home. Hope you are doing well.”

More: Soap actress sends powerful message to her husband

And to everyone wondering, yes, the actor is recuperating well from his knee replacement surgery and recently thanked the miracle worker who made it all happen, “He did a fantastic job on my knee replacement! Five-star surgeon!”

If you’d like another peek into Braeden’s personal life, look through our gallery below to see a photo of him and his beautiful wife, as well as other Young & Restless stars with their real-life partners.