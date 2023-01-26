Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“I’m so overwhelmed.”

The celebration continues for The Young and the Restless vet Tracey E. Bregman, who on Wednesday, January 25, marked 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore on the CBS soap. Her co-star, Christian LeBlanc, who happens to play her character’s onscreen husband Michael, recently presented the actress with something very special… a Daytime Emmy Award. But it wasn’t just any Daytime Emmy Award…

During her appearance on CBS’ The Talk, co-host Natalie Morales recalled how Bregman had lost the Daytime Emmy Award she won back in 1985 for Outstanding Ingenue (Younger Actress) in a Drama Series when her home burned to the ground in 2018, as a result of the Woolsey Fire. Bregman clearly became emotional over the loss and when LeBlanc walked out on the stage and presented her with a box containing a replacement statuette, she was moved to tears.

“I can’t thank you enough,” she cried, as the audience applauded the actress. “I’m so overwhelmed to have this.”

A cake to celebrate her 40 years on the soap was then rolled out and the actress did the honor of cutting the first piece, as the cheers continued throughout the studio. Watch how the emotional scene unfolded in the video segment.

