The Son of Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Shares a Unique Kid’s-Eye View of an Afternoon With Dad
We guess talent runs in the family!
It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Kevin on The Young and the Restless, but that all changed when the entire Baldwin family came together to celebrate Lauren — and Tracey E. Bregman! Honestly, though, it’s just downright impressive that Greg Rikaart could even make it back to Genoa City, between stirring up trouble over in Salem as Days of Our Lives‘ Leo and being a dad to son Montgomery.
As any parent could tell you, working two jobs with a kid is not an easy feat! Rikaart, though, has managed perfectly well, judging by the joyful social media posts he and hubby Robert Sudduth have shared with their boy — all while keeping Montgomery’s anonymity. Now, though, we got to see a slice of their son’s life as never before: From his own viewpoint!
Rikaart, you see plopped “Monte” on his shoulders, handed him a camera, and took off for a little hike with their pup, Amigo. The results? An impromptu photoshoot from a kid’s-eye view that the Young & Restless actor shared on Instagram!
From the play of shadows to the foot (and paw!) prints in the sand, it’s pretty clear that the kid’s got a natural eye for photography!
Of course, the more we get to see Rikaart being an incredible dad, the more we cry foul that Young & Restless doesn’t show Kevin and Chloe getting to be parents more often. We need more Bella — and more of the Fisher family in general! Well, so long as that doesn’t cut into real-life parent time too much, that is.
For more daytime actors with their kids, check out our photo gallery of soap stars with their real-life children.