*That’s* Who’s Your Daddy! Shemar Moore and His Beautiful Lady Love Welcome a Baby Girl
“The rest of my life is here!”
Pass out the cigars — “ya boy is officially a dad!” Shemar Moore cheered on January 24. “Dreams come true!”
The Young & Restless Emmy winner — now and forever much-missed as Malcolm Winters — has welcomed into the world a daughter with significant other Jesiree Dizon. “The family is very happy and healthy,” a rep for the S.W.A.T. leading man told People. The newcomer joins a crew that also includes Dizon’s 5-year-old daughter from her marriage to baseball player-turned actor Stephen Bishop and son Kaden from a prior relationship.
As you might imagine, Moore could hardly contain his excitement. “The rest of my life is here!” he exclaimed on Instagram. Ironically, the first person to comment under his announcement was… his Young & Restless daughter, Christel Khalil (Lily).
In a not-quite-safe-for-work January 8 video from the baby’s gender-reveal party, Moore said that Dizon was due on February 8 — so apparently, the baby was in as big a hurry to get here as her parents were to meet her. He also gave a hint as to the tyke’s eventual name, disclosing that it would be Legend if they had a “lil’ homey” and Frankie if they had a “little baby girl.”
“I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together,” Dizon said. “It’s gonna be amazing.”
