Credit: John Paschal/JPI (3)

Lauren’s friends and family come together to honor her.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, the soap airs a special tribute to Tracey E Bregman’s anniversary. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

This Wednesday, as Lauren puts it in the latest promo, “Get ready for one heck of a ride” as Young & Restless celebrates Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show. From her romances with Paul Williams, to Danny Romaloti and finally, Michael Baldwin, get ready for a trip down memory lane that includes every hair color and style imaginable.

Plus, Don’t forget her epic showdowns with Sheila Carter, especially when it came to them fighting over the same man. Bregman even played Lauren and Sheila’s unheard-of sister, Sarah Smythe, once upon a time. And who could forget when Sheila and Tom blew up the yacht Lauren and Michael were honeymooning on, leaving everyone believing Lauren was dead. As Lauren puts it, “I was such a wild child!”

It’s time to celebrate 40 years of @Traceybregman as the iconic Lauren Fenmore! 🎉 Don’t miss it this Wednesday on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes of #YR on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zfATFN8NWJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 22, 2023

Michael, Kevin, Chloe, and Gloria come together to celebrate Lauren, but that’s not all. In another preview, she and Michael’s son Fen returns home with a friend. Who could this person be, and why has Fen brought him home to meet the family?

Before you go, be sure to check out our photo album of Lauren’s ups and downs over the years.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube