The CBS soap actress radiantly stands by her man.

Diane may be scrambling around trying to find her place in Genoa City but in the real world, Susan Walters knows exactly where hers is — proudly standing by her man! On Wednesday, January 18, the CBS soap actress attended the premiere of Paramount Plus’ Teen Wolf: The Movie at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, California with her husband Linden Ashby, who once played bad boy Cameron Kirsten.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere with Linden!” Walters shared, along with a photo of the couple at the event. She also included the hashtag “proud wife” and we can see why…

In the movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 26, and is a continuation of the MTV series that ran from 2011 to 2017, Linden reprises his role as Sheriff Stilinski as a full moon rises in Beacon Hills. And as a new evil is unleashed, the wolves howl for and gather new allies, along with trusted friends in order to take on one of their deadliest opponents yet. Days of Our Lives alum Shelley Henning (ex-Stephanie) will also return as Malia Tate, along with most of the MTV cast.

Watch the chilling trailer and be sure to tune in for the movie’s premiere on Thursday.

