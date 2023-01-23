Credit: Monaco Princely Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

Nothing can keep this Daytime Emmy Award winner down.

Before the holidays, back in December of last year, we reported that The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) underwent knee replacement surgery. Since then, the CBS soap vet has shared various updates with fans during his recovery and recently sent a big shoutout to the man behind the procedure.

“He and his entire staff couldn’t have been nicer!” Braeden expressed in regards to his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Oakes, and everyone at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles, California. “He did a fantastic job on my knee replacement! Five-star surgeon!”

Along with his message, the actor shared a photo with his doc and held his fist before him to show the strength he felt — new knee and all.

And given how the actor, as well as his Genoa City persona, enjoys hitting the heavy bag, we couldn’t be happier that he’ll be back to his strongest self in no time!

Earlier this month, Braeden gave his social media followers a peek into one of his workouts, which displayed that he wanted to stay active even though he had to take it easy. “Sitting doesn’t hurt the knee!” he stated. “There’s always some exercise one can do! Never give up or in!”

Sitting doesn’t hurt the knee! There’s always SOME exercise on can do! Never give up or in!!! pic.twitter.com/kN3FNQ7TCd — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 4, 2023

Soaps.com sends the actor our very best and we hope he has a speedy, full recovery!

