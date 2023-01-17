Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Has ‘Never Known Anyone More Honest’ Than *This* General Hospital Actor
The CBS soap vet is very curious about one thing…
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Back in February 2017, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) published his memoir I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, and now he’s excited to read one written by a fellow daytime peer — and friend.
“My good brother, Stephen A. Smith, the one and only, is publishing his autobiography… I am very curious to read it!” Braeden shared, along with a couple of photos of him and the General Hospital actor who plays Sonny’s head of security, Brick. “Never known anyone more honest and straightforward than Stephen A. Smith!”
The book in question is Smith’s own memoir, which was released today, January 17, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes. Fans will be taken on a journey as one of America’s most popular sports media personalities opens up about his individual road to success, including the challenges he overcame as a child and those at ESPN. Readers will also get a glimpse at the man he is when the cameras stop rolling with a little bit of his signature, candid opinions thrown into the mix!
And if you’d like the chance to meet the star — and get a copy of his memoir signed — Smith invited his fans to come and see him on his book tour.
We wish the Smith much success with his new release!
While he landed into the world of soaps way after he made a name for himself in television, take a look at other stars who started out on soaps before their own rise to fame.