Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Reveals the Real-Life Lookalike Who Is the ‘Most Amazing in the Land’
The older she gets, the more she resembles her beautiful mama.
Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a photo that had us doing a double take. Smiling for the camera with her daughter Natalia slightly behind her, the CBS soap fave captured a lovely moment with her “extraordinary daughter.”
“She is truly the most amazing in the land,” Stafford shared.
We just couldn’t get over how much Natalia looks like her proud mom and we weren’t the only ones… Her Instagram followers quickly commented on their resemblance, including Julie, who stated, “She looks so much like you! And she’s just like her mom inside and out, I’m sure,” and akhky wondered, “How did she go from seven to 18? Pretty girl.”
Back in December, Natalia officially became a teenager and to honor her on her special day, we posted Stafford’s daughter’s life in pictures to share her story — from then to now.
But there was another pic the actress posted prior to that that we just had to include… Though it had nothing to do Stafford and her lookalike daughter, it surrounded their sweet pup Rufus. While he may not be “the most amazing in the land,” like his human sibling, his mama playfully referred to him as “the most disobedient boy in the land.”
Gotta love a pup who keeps his family on their toes!
