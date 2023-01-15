Young & Restless Preview: Will Adam and Billy Come to Blows Over [Spoiler]?
As one relationship ends, is another beginning?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 16 – 20, Billy dishes out the truth to Adam. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week Billy made one last ditch effort with Lily, pleading with her to fight for their relationship. However, she felt that relationships shouldn’t be this hard, and they both admitted to being unhappy. She told him they were perfect together until they weren’t, and now it was over.
Later, Chelsea found Billy outside of her place in tears over the end of his relationship with Lily. She invited him in and suggested they watch a movie for escapism. They also had an honest talk about her suicide attempt.
In the latest preview, flashbacks are shown of Billy and Chelsea’s movie night, Billy falling asleep, and Chelsea tucking him in on her couch.
Adam tells Billy that he has more or lense insinuated himself into his life and thinks that Billy likes finding Chelsea vulnerable. Billy Lashes Out at Adam that he’s just angry Chelsea is leaning on him anymore and it’s killing him. Adam yells, “She doesn’t need you in your life anymore.” Sharon intercedes, and Billy yells at Adam to back off!
What do you think fans? Are Billy and Chelsea getting back together? Or does Adam want her back now that he can’t have Sally… or so he thinks?
