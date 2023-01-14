Young & Restless Preview: Daniel Interrupts an Intense ‘Skyle’ Moment — and You Won’t *Believe* What Diane Does Next!
Devon may have overestimated Lily and Jill.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 16 – 20, is Summer and Kyle’s marriage about to implode? Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Diane has been a major stressor in Kyle and Summer’s relationship ever since she returned from the dead. Summer has been trying to play things Kyle’s way for the sake of his rebuilding his relationship with his mother, but in the process, it’s created tension between herself and her own mother, Phyllis. Next week, Daniel walks into Jabot and asks Summer and Kyle, “Did a bomb just go off in here? You guys okay? Everything alright?” No, Daniel, things are definitely not all right.
To prove herself to Jeremy, Phillis told Jack that she had to commit a crime, and then gave her a deadline of one day to do so. She and Jack decided to target Nikki, and Jack headed to the Newman place in Chicago to steal a necklace from Victor’s wife. Daiane meanwhile met with Jeremy to inform him that tomorrow she’d be delivering a diamond necklace courtesy of Nikki Newman, and he was impressed by her boldness. The plan must be a success, because coming up, Jeremy massages Diane’s shoulders and tells her, “I think we need to seal this new partnership.” He whispers in her ear, “With a kiss.” She grabs him by the head and pulls him in and plants one on him. Is Diane simply playing the game, or is something more sinister going on?
After Devon exposed Audra as a traitor who had been working for his father Tucker, she was promptly fired. Devon then turned his rage toward his backstabbing father and told Tucker whatever relationship they had was over. He later made moves to dissolve the merger and take back Hamilton-Winter. That didn’t sit well with Jill or Lily, and Lily accused him of acting like Victor Newman rather than Neil Winters. It seems things are about to get a lot more complicated for Devon. In the promo teaser, Abby asks Devon, “Do you have an update about dissolving the merger?” Devon replies, “Yeah, I do… and not what I saw coming.”
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube