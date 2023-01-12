Here’s Lookin’ at You: Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson Debuts a Sharp New ‘Do as Noah
“Edgy, table for one?”
It wasn’t technically a plot point in the January 12 episode of The Young and the Restless — but it was an exclamation point: Rory Gibson unveiled the new look that he’ll now be rocking as Noah, and not to put too fine a point on it, but it’s both hip and happening. If you’ve yet to watch… see below — ta-da!
In the episode, Noah was chatting up dad Nick about his relationship with Allie and inquiring about Pop’s feelings for Sally, the passion’s plaything who’s being used as the rope in a tug-of-war between the Newman brothers. (Read whether Courtney Hope is Team “Ally” or Team “Nally” in a Soaps.com exclusive.)
As the father/son duo were playing their scenes, as natural as the rapport between Gibson and Joshua Morrow is, we couldn’t help but think about the storyline that they recently championed. Gibson would love to see his character begin a downward spiral that starts swirling around him a world of chaos. Morrow is 100-percent into that idea, too.
“We have barely scratched the surface of what Rory can do,” the vet tells Soap Opera Digest. “I want the show to push this guy, and I know he’s up to that challenge.”
We have a feeling that he is, too. Before you bop along to read another story, review before-and-after photos of Gibson and more soap stars who got makeovers in the newly updated photo gallery below.