Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4), Sean Smith/JPI (2)

Is living in limbo really living, after all?

Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams.

Related Story The Young and the Restless Spoilers January 16 - 20

It’s been almost two years since portrayer Doug Davidson thanked fans for their support, adding, “I think I am done. After 43 years, I am treated like a day player.” A couple of months later, he noted that “I haven’t heard from the network at all. No ‘Thank you for your service,’ a phone call.”

Credit: CBS screenshot

So clearly, that door is shut. Paul Williams has left the building and will not be coming back. Since then, leading lady Lauralee Bell has had to play Paul’s better half Christine as being in limbo. Why, for instance, would the show bother hooking her up with old flame Danny since her husband isn’t around to react? It wouldn’t (and didn’t, aside from a warm reunion).

Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

Our bet is that, as Young & Restless crosses the five-decade mark, it will kill off the character off screen, allowing his widow and loved ones to mourn his passing with a flurry of flashbacks. In the aftermath, Christine will be a free agent who is available to be paired with Danny or, perhaps, vie with Diane for Jack’s attention (and drive nemesis Phyllis bonkers in the process).

What do you think? A big milestone demands a big storyline, and the death of Paul Williams would sure be that. Review the character’s epic history in Genoa City in the below photo gallery.