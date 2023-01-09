Get the Cigars Ready! Young & Restless Fave Shemar Moore Is Going to Be a Dad to a Baby [Spoiler]
The former daytime star is excited to become a first-time father.
Congratulations are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to confirm that he is going to be a first-time father. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” he shared, along with a video to celebrate the big event — and gender reveal. “Miracles happen… Here comes the best part of my life.”
The video started with Moore announcing, “Today is the day, your boy has butterflies.” He went on to express that the day wasn’t just special, but it was legendary, because he and his girl Jesiree were about to find out if they were going to be parents to a little boy or a little girl.
He went on to give a shoutout to his late mom, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, and wished that she could have been there to witness the unveiling. However, he knew she was there with them as they waited to see if his firstborn would be a boy, who they plan to name Legend, or a girl, Frankie, which, by the way, is a play off of his middle name Franklin.
“And I’m about to be a father come February 8, 2023,” he revealed before Jesiree got in front of the camera to admit that she was excited, yet anxious, and gave reasons — and the benefits — for wanting a boy or a girl. However, in the end, they just want a happy, healthy little baby and look forward to this portion of their life together.
Next, a helicopter could be heard and everyone’s attention turned to the sky… and after the pilot played a trick or two on Moore, pink smoke escaped to alert the crowd below that the couple would be having a girl!
Hugs and kisses were shared, as Moore held up cute t-shirts for him and his unborn daughter. His guests rallied around the couple with their congrats and we too send our very best as they begin this new journey into parenthood together!
