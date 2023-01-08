Young & Restless Preview: Billy Doesn’t Want to Give Up on Their Love — but Is Lily Ready to Call It Quits?
It it finally the end of the road for Billy and Lily?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 9 – 13, Billy and Lily could be officially over as the new year begins. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week Billy turned to Chelsea to talk about his ongoing issues with Lily. He feared their relationship was over, and he was the problem. When he said he was always chasing the next big high that would give him a rush, Chelsea refused to listen to him talk poorly about himself. She urged him to fight for Lily.
Lily and Billy agreed to try not to give up on one another after all they had been through. But when Lily ended up listening to her ex-Daniel open up about his problems, when she was supposed to be meeting with Billy and a couples therapist, it wasn’t a good sign.
Billy doesn’t want to walk away…but does Lily? 💔 #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/QUrOqAUijk
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 8, 2023
Lily did make it to the appointment, which was a rough one. Billy didn’t expect it to be easy, but he was stunned when she later walked out on him back at their place.
In the latest promo, Billy again tells Lily that he doesn’t want to give up on them, they love one another, and feelings like that don’t just vanish into thin air. She points out that even though she loves him, they have still drifted apart. He tells her that he doesn’t want to walk away from this, and asks if she does.
What do you think fans? Is it time for them to just give it up? In another promo, Billy tearfully tells Chelsea it’s over between him and Lily. Could this really be the end, or is there more fight left in them?
Before you go, be sure to check out our photo album of the sexiest leading men in daytime.
Video: Young & Restless/Twitter