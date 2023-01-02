Young & Restless Preview: Danny and Christine Finally Reunite With Plenty of Flashbacks and Topics to Discuss
It’s the reunion that many have been waiting years for.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 6, Christine and Danny take a trip down memory lane. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Danny Romalloti recently returned to Genoa City, in part to see his son Daniel. He reconnected with him, Phyllis, Traci and others. However there was one person he hasn’t seen since his return, and that was about to change. In a previous promo, Christine thanked Danny for waiting for her at the coffee house. He was naturally glad to have time with her.
In the latest preview video, Christine “Cricket” Blair Williams walks into the coffee house and appears stunned, or is it breath taken, when she sees her former husband. As they reunite, Danny flashes back to remembering telling her that he’d always been in love with her.
These two have a lot to talk about. ❤️ #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/wNBJbpqT1r
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 2, 2023
Christina notes Danny is still Genoa City’s very own rockstar, who has returned for a limited time only. The promo flashes back to one of Danny’s old performances.
Danny tells Christine he feels there is so much more for them to talk about, and she feels the same way. Danny takes her hand as his as they sit across the table from one another.
What do you think these two former lover birds have to talk about? And be sure to relive some of Danny’s greatest hits with this second video, a flashback of his performances!
Danny Romalotti is home for the holidays! 👏 Before he arrives in Genoa City THIS WEEK, let’s go through his greatest hits. 🎤🎶 @michaeldamian1 pic.twitter.com/CqJtCDgyEB
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2022
Video: Young & Restless/Twitter