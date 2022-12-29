Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

“That’s huge!”

If you’re one of those folks who don’t want to read about things before they happen, consider this a very big, very loud spoiler alert. Because we’re about to share something that will have a big impact on several Genoa City residents.

Seriously, stop reading now if you don’t want to know.

It looks as if next week, we’ll finally have it confirmed for realsies that Young &’ Restless’ Sally is pregnant. Of course, that bit in info opens up a whole can of worms, including questions about the paternity. But let’s back up a bit. How did we go from speculating that perhaps a bigger twist was coming — such as that Sally might be dying — to saying, “Nope, she’s having a baby!”

Well, it turns out someone at the soap let the proverbial cat out of the bag… and, we suspect, way sooner than they intended to.

See, it’s not at all unusual for the show to release teaser videos, and their YouTube channel often posts important scenes from any given episode. But clearly, the scene posted Wednesday — and removed Thursday — found its way to the internet prematurely.

Yes, you could argue that this isn’t exactly a surprise. More than a few viewers — ourselves included — have predicted this for ages. I mean, once it was established that Sally had slept with both Adam and Nick, longtime viewers clued in to where the story was going.

There was, of course, lots of speculation as to who the dad might be. Already, some — including Carol Gonzalez — were theorizing that another popular soap trope would be trotted out. “I see someone messing with paternity test results in the future,” she theorized.

I see someone messing with paternity test results in the future. I don’t think Victor wants this baby to be Nick’s so I believe the tests will be doctored to make it Adam’s baby. Time for both people in the bed to use birth control? — Carol Gonzalez (@CarolGo41536665) December 29, 2022

As Chloe says in the preview upon learning her gal pal is pregnant, “That’s huge!” But only time will tell how things play out! Meanwhile, hit the gallery below to check out some of Sally’s oft-complicated history. Might it provide a clue as to how she’ll handle being a mom?