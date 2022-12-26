Young & Restless Preview: Friends and Family Come Together To Ring in the New Year — and You Won’t Believe Who Does So With a Kiss!
Genoa City is rining in 2023, and there are big surprises to come.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 26 – 30, what’s old is new again in the New Year. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Various residents of Genoa City gather as it’s almost time to ring in 2023 and say goodbye to 2022. Co-parents, former lovers, and friends Sharon and Nick toast one another at the coffee house with some snowperson-themed mugs. Nick and Sally have recently found themselves in a good place, with Sally finally putting Adam behind her. However, things could get complicated, as, in an earlier preview, Chloe asks Sally if she could be pregnant! If she is, it could be either Nick or Adam’s child, which would definitely pit the brothers against one another again. This just as Young & Restless spoilers indicate Victor is trying to find a way to bring Adam back into the Newman company fold.
Danny and Traci come together to sing everyone’s favorite New Year’s tune, “Auld Lang Syne.” Danny, along with Traci, Christine, Michael and others also toast the New Year.
To say that Jack and Diane have a rough history is an understatement. When she returned to town, and from the dead, Jack kept his distance from her knowing she couldn’t be trusted. After all, she let everyone, even their son Kyle, believe she was dead for nearly twenty years. And Ashley, Nikki and Phyllis made it their personal mission to destroy Diane and chase her out of town. However, Jack began to see a new Diane, one that was determined to protect her family and Jabot from the likes of Jeremy Stark and Tucker McCall. So how will Ashley and others react to the fact that Jack and Diane ring in the new year with a kiss?
