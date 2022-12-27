Young & Restless Exclusive: Michael Mealor Warns of ‘Rocky Roads’ Ahead for Kyle and Summer
“He’s going to protect his family no matter what!”
As big drama swirls around Young & Restless‘ Diane, Michael Mealor — who plays her son, Kyle — admits that his alter ego might be having a few regrets. “As an actor, I can’t help thinking there’s got to be some part of him that’s thinking, ‘Things might be a lot easier all around if you hadn’t come back.'”
Obviously, Kyle is thrilled to have his mother back in his life. “But he has to think that if she had just played by the rules when she was younger, maybe all of their lives would have been different. There’s always going to be that bit of resentment toward her for bringing this danger into their lives.”
And that danger becomes even more obvious as Diane decides it’s time to return to Genoa City. Rather than continuing to hide out in the cabin, she’s come up with a plan that she believes will put an end to the threat that is Jeremy Stark. While the powerful man presents a threat to those Kyle loves, Mealor warns that, “He’s going to protect his family no matter what!”
The other problem looming on the horizon hits much closer to home: His own wife’s mother is the one who brought all of this down upon them… and with an assist from his aunt Ashley, no less!
“Kyle at this point is so fed up with Phyllis. He’s always going to be in his mother’s corner. He gets to fight the battles for her that he never did before. So he’s looking at Phyllis and saying, ‘Why can’t you just control yourself and just be an adult?’ He doesn’t understand it.”
Although Mealor insists Kyle would never insist that Summer cut Phyllis out of her life, the fact that they aren’t necessarily on the same page is difficult. “There are some rocky roads ahead for them, which only amplifies his resentment toward Phyllis!”
“Skyle” fans know their favorite pair has been through tough times before. Need proof? Check out this timeline of their romance and the obstacles it has faced!
<p>Summer Newman (then Samantha Bailey) and Kyle Abbott (then Garrett Ryan) spent time together growing up. Their history as kids was referenced in the present when Summer gave Kyle a framed photo of them ice-skating. </p>
<p>Troubled by her parents’ on-again, off-again relationship, teenage Summer (Hunter King) acted out, including bullying. When the older Kyle (then Blake Hood) arrived back in Genoa City, she developed a crush on him, but he told her she was too young.</p>
<p>Summer managed to make some headway with this version of Kyle (Hartley Sawyer), but after kissing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), he cut things off with her daughter. For a time, it was believed that Summer was Jack’s (Peter Bergman’s) daughter, which also put a crimp in any “Skyle” romance.</p>
<p>After it was established that they weren’t brother and sister, and after Summer’s husband, Austin Travers (Matthew Atkinson) died, she and Kyle (then Lachlan Buchanan) finally got together and made love for the first time. Although they became lovers, Summer thought New York had changed Kyle, and the tension between their families was also an issue. Kyle eventually returned to New York.</p>
<p>Summer blew back into town with a stolen sports car and an attitude and was put on a project with Kyle (Michael Mealor) at work. Though Kyle clearly still found her attractive, he was put off by her interest in her mother’s boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson) and wouldn’t have sex with her after winning their bet because he wanted her to have real feelings for him.</p>
<p>Summer eventually set her sights back on Kyle, who had fallen for Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle). When Lola needed a liver transplant to save her life, Kyle agreed to marry Summer in return for her becoming a donor. Kyle was still hung up on Lola, however, and ended up married to her instead, breaking Summer’s heart.</p>
<p>Kyle got back together with Summer after realizing that he may have changed too much in order to be with Lola. He reconciled with Summer and the pair worked together at Jabot as top executives.</p>
<p>Summer and Kyle eventually remarried in Italy (offscreen) after weathering the reveal that Kyle had fathered a child with a married socialite in New York. The pair are raising his son Harrison together since the boy’s mother, Tara Locke, went to prison for embezzlement.</p>
<p>Kyle and Summer (now played by Allison Lanier) were drawn back to Genoa City from Milan when his mother, Diane, turned up alive. Kyle and Harrison flew back so Jack could break the shocking news about his mom and Summer followed, arriving just in time to attend Mariah and Tessa’s wedding, which Kyle officiated!</p>
<p>Summer and Kyle moved back to Genoa City with Harrison after Jabot purchased Marchetti and he took on the challenge of helming the design house, which was bittersweet for Jack. All was right in the world for these two… with the exception of their warring mothers!</p>
<p>After moving back to Genoa City, Kyle and Summer renewed their commitment in the back of the Abbott Estate with the help of officiants, Tessa, Mariah, and Noah. The couple pledged their love before family and friends who weren’t able to attend their nuptials in Milan. Of course, this being a soap, the ceremony was crashed. Tucker McCall swung by in a helicopter in hopes of making a splash and impressing his ex-wife Ashley, who wasn’t even there.</p>
