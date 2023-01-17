Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The world is King’s oyster, and she’s ready to shuck it!

Even though Hunter King has moved on from playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, and is happily indulging in her multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel, we just had to ask her the inevitable question: Would she ever return to the show? We know, we know… Summer is currently being played by the talented Allison Lanier, but we also know that stranger things have happened. Heck, should King decide to return, the writers could easily create a whole new character to play!

King, who hears from Young & Restless fans every day, is as aware of those possibilities as anyone. “People do come and go and paths seem to cross in the soap world,” she said, “So never say never, but right now, I am just so incredibly happy and honored and thankful to be with Hallmark.” Calling her new contract with the network “a dream come true,” she’s “so excited for what’s to come over there and getting to have all these different stories.” Does that means there might be more Nikki & Nora style series of films ahead? Or maybe a sequel to her princely A Royal Corgi Christmas? It’s quite possible — but don’t worry — she still cherishes her time in Genoa City.

“I feel so lucky to have had those years over at The Young and the Restless,” she gushed. “So for now, that chapter is closed and who knows what’s going to happen. We’ll see.” In our minds, that leaves the door open to a soapy return, whether to the show she formerly called home or perhaps one of the other daily dramas.

Meanwhile, you can check out more of our chat with King above. And to relives some of Summer’s best (and, let’s face it, worst) moments, check out the gallery below tracing her life and love in photos!