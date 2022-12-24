Young & Restless Preview: Chloe Asks Sally the Million-Dollar Question!

After Adam dumped Sally, in part so that she could stay on at Newman Media without him, Sally found a bond with his brother Nick. Nick became her biggest champion at Newman Media, but then he was forced to fire her per Victoria’s orders. He nevertheless still believed in her, even offering to give her and Chloe a loan to start their own company. While they became romantically involved, Adam swooped in to try and win Sally back. Sally felt she owed it to Adam and herself to see if there was anything left to salvage between them, but there wasn’t. Next week, Chloe says to Sally, “You’re really not feeling well. Wait, Sally… is there a possibility you might be..?” If Sally’s pregnant, which Newman brother is the proud papa?

Lily and Billy’s relationship has been in turmoil for months now. Billy didn’t feel his place was as COO of Chancellor-Winters and found his calling for a while in podcasting. Later he turned his fixation toward Chelsea, helping to pull her out of her depression. Lily feels Billy is looking for any and every excuse to not focus on finding his own passion. Coming up, Billy says to Lily, “I’m worried about us, Lily.” She replies, “Me too.”

With Danny back in town, Phyllis might soon forget all about Jack and Diane. At Noah’s club, Phyllis, Danny, and Daniel take a selfie while saying, “Rock star!”

It’s been no secret that since returning to Genoa City that Tucker’s been after Ashley. As Jack warned her, he’s had his eye on Jabot as well. But Ashley’s been more focused on getting Diane out of their lives than anything. Well, now she appears to be falling for Tucker’s charms. Next week, Tucker says to Ashley, “We could have this great new company, work side-by-side with each other… that’s my dream come true.” Ashley smiles and lets him kiss her. Is she really falling for him, or is she playing him?

1 / 116 <p>And the winner is… <em>General Hospital</em>. Yes, the show threw out some duds in 2022; such is the nature of the beast. But ABC’s daytime drama is the only one that consistently surprises us (RIP, Brando!), dares to ring in the new (viva la Josslyn and Dex!) and does what so many soaps have forgotten how to: keep us on the edge of our seats waiting for that first kiss (“Sprina” FTW!).</p>

2 / 116 <p>The moment Victoria Grace’s Wendy appeared on the <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ spinoff <em>Beyond Salem</em>, we were both hooked and somewhat relentless in our determination to have Li’s little sis brought over to the mothership. You’re welcome. </p>

3 / 116 <p>Since first being introduced back in 2011, <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Chelsea has been… let’s go with “complicated.” So in the wake of her depression and attempted suicide, having the character not only seek therapy but go on an apology tour was a great idea. Except for one little thing… </p>

4 / 116 <p>When <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Chelsea apologized to Billy for having drugged and raped him when first they crossed paths in Myanmar, his response was appalling. “I walked on the wild side and enjoyed every minute of it,” he quipped. To say <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/654808/young-restless-chelsea-rape-billy-story-fan-reaction/">fans were displeased</a> would be an understatement. </p>

5 / 116 <p>It only took them three decades, but <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Brooke and Taylor finally realized they both deserved better than Ridge. Of course, we’ll see how long their resolve lasts… </p>

6 / 116 <p>Like <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Britt, we’re not entirely sold on Cody. We love, however, his companion Comet! The set on which the gorgeous horse lives is an odd amalgamation of human and pony habitat, but we’re always happy to visit! </p>

7 / 116 <p>We didn’t see Sloan and Eric’s sex-fueled romp coming, but once <em>Days of Our Lives </em>went there, all we could hope was that these two would keep coming back for more! </p>

8 / 116 <p>Our jaws definitely dropped when <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Devon and Abby suddenly started going at it on the couch… and the stairs… and against the wall… </p>

9 / 116 <p>What does <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> want us to think of Bill after, in a matter of minutes, he begged Brooke, then Katie to take him back? “Pathetic” is a very new and different look for the onetime power player.</p>

10 / 116 <p>It was all the way back in March of 2021 that <em>General Hospital </em>killed Elizabeth’s beloved Franco so they could introduce Austin. Since then, Austin/Maxie and Liz/Finn have both proven to be duds, leaving us to wonder yet again… what was the point? </p>

11 / 116 <p>To say that most fans were upset to hear <em>Days of Our Lives </em>would be moving from NBC — where it had aired for over five decades — to streaming service Peacock would be a massive understatement. </p>

12 / 116 <p><em>General Hospital</em> has kept us waiting for so long for “Sprina” to really happen that we’ve started to wonder whether the characters will be AARP members by the time they get together. That said, we’re pretty sure it’ll be worth the wait. </p>

13 / 116 <p>We were happy to hear that Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly would be Yellowstone regulars in Season 5 — until we realized that Jimmy and Emily’s Texas address meant we’d go the first seven (!) episodes without so much as a glimpse of them.</p>

14 / 116 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful </em>finally took us back to the runway with a fashion show which gave us everything we’ve come to expect from the folks at Forrester Creations. </p>

15 / 116 <p>No, we’re not saying <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Sally and Adam don’t have a shot at happiness. We’re actually showing you the reason she and <em>Nick</em> will inevitably hit the skids! </p>

16 / 116 <p>We get that <em>General Hospital</em> didn’t have long-term plans for Rory and Trina. But why kill off the appealing newbie rather than keep him around, either to redeem Esme through a rebound romance… or to join her on the dark side?</p>

17 / 116 <p>We assumed when <em>Days of Our Lives</em> had Alex hit the sheets with Chanel and Allie, viewers would rise up in protest. Instead, most seemed willing to go with the sexual flow. </p>

18 / 116 <p>We were totally intrigued when weird things started happening to <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Elizabeth. But the story has taken so many ridiculous twists — She’s being haunted by Franco! She’s haunting herself! It has something to do with Finn’s dead wife! — that honestly, we stopped caring. Then, they compounded the problem by having Liz tell… </p>

19 / 116 <p>We get why <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Nikolas looks so dumbfounded. We, too, were stunned when Elizabeth claimed to be carrying his baby. Sure, she “fixed” the situation by saying she’d miscarried a few days later, but by then, the damage already had been done. </p>

20 / 116 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Brooke thought Thomas using a knife to peel his apple made him a danger to son Douglas, imagine how freaked out she must be whenever someone breaks out a carving knife to slice up the Thanksgiving turkey! </p>

21 / 116 <p>At the 2022 Daytime Emmys, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Mishael Morgan (Amanda) became the first Black nominee to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.</p>

22 / 116 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had to (temporarily) kill off fiery Li, at least Naomi Matsura’s character got one hell of a send-off, going up in flames — literally! — while being pursued by Finn’s <em>other</em> mother, lunatic about town Sheila.</p>

23 / 116 <p>We’re not sure which twist we liked better… <em>General Hospital </em>dropping some pretty big hints indicating that Felicia was Esme’s mom… or the shocker that Heather’s tryst with Ryan had resulted in the hellion’s conception! </p>

24 / 116 <p>Having listened to Carter pour out his heart for ages, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Quinn knew he wanted nothing more than to marry someone — pretty much anyone — and start a family. So her dumping him weeks after they got together because they wanted different things made no sense whatsoever. </p>

25 / 116 <p>It was a long time in coming, but <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Stella and Portia finally discussed the racial ramifications of Esme’s having framed Trina. “I’ve lived in this world long enough to know how elusive justice can be for people who look like Trina,” sighed Stella, kicking off a discussion many assumed the show wouldn’t dare have.</p>

26 / 116 <p>The final moments of <em>Beyond Salem: Chapter Two</em> revealed that bad girl Megan had been keeping Bo on (literal) ice since his death, leaving us to wonder if he and Hope might get a real reunion following that swoonworthy dance they shared in heaven. Now that both are slated to return to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2023, we’ll finally get our answer!</p>

27 / 116 <p><em>Yellowstone</em> ended Season 4 with a bang, alright — with Beth forcing Jamie to kill biodad Garrett. But after the thrill ride that was Season 3’s finale, it seemed like more of an “Oh, OK” than an “OMG!” climax.</p>

28 / 116 <p>Remember the way that <em>Young & Restless</em> fans refused to let anything or anyone upset the apple cart that was Lily and Cane? Yeah, that’s now pretty much happening with Tessa and Mariah, a couple so untouchable, they’re all but forbidden to have dramatic story. It’ll be interesting to see what the writers do now that the pair are happily wed!</p>

29 / 116 <p>Hands down, it goes to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> for its over-reliance on easy-access masks that can transform anyone into… well, anyone. Heck, if one of our rivals got their hands on one, this whole entry might have been added by an editor from one of our competitors!</p>

30 / 116 <p>It may have taken a few years to get there, but the moment <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Thomas and Hope agreed to co-parent Douglas, we knew they’d eventually wind up butting heads over custody of the boy. </p>

31 / 116 <p><em>General Hospital</em> can push Austin/Maxie all it wants, but every time he shares a scene with Britt, we become more firmly entrenched on Team #Braustin. #Austitt? Whatever you called ’em, we’re all in.</p>

32 / 116 <p>As much as <em>Days of Our Lives </em>fans dislike Gwen — and boy, do they! — we kinda like that when the chips are down, she and Xander know they can call on one another. While we know we’ll get a whole lotta crap for saying so, it’s hard not to acknowledge that he’s a better fit with Gwen than Sarah! </p>

33 / 116 <p>For months after Brooke’s New Year’s Eve tumble off the wagon, the <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>heroine asked on a daily basis, “Why did I drink?” If we chugged each time she posed the question, we’d have been dead of alcohol poisoning by St. Patrick’s Day. </p>

34 / 116 <p>The year wasn’t even two weeks old when <em>General Hospital</em> had “conniving bitch” Nina talk to the hand — <em>Carly’s</em> hand, as you can see. And needless to say, Nina did not like what the hand had to say.</p>

35 / 116 <p>Approximately 12 seconds after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Quinn discovered Eric’s infidelity, she rushed off to reunite with Carter while her hubby happily moved Donna into the mansion. All in all, the situation proved about as dramatic as a bean-growing competition. </p>

36 / 116 <p>After <em>Young & Restless</em> gave Michael a Very Special Episode to celebrate Christian Jules LeBlanc’s anniversary with the show, we feared that he wasn’t so much being put out to pasture as he was already there. So imagine our surprise — <em>and</em> excitement — when Victor decided to put the sneaky bastard’s unique skills to better use.</p>

37 / 116 <p>It was with mixed emotions that we tuned in to the February episode of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> in which Krista Allen’s Taylor was finally able to ditch the wig that she, we, <em>everybody</em> had had such a good time laughing over. On one hand, we’d miss the chuckles. On the other, c’mon! Au naturel was gorgeous.</p>

38 / 116 <p>Only the last flashback of the final episode of <em>This Is Us </em>revealed the “secret” of the Pin the Tail on the Donkey game: Rebecca had insisted they buy it because the three children on the cover reminded her of their own brood. </p>

39 / 116 <p>The January dustup in which <em>General Hospital</em> had Ava go ballistic at Carly for letting Avery sleep at “grandma” Bobbie’s after Luke’s memorial was (a) a sharp insight into the accidental conflicts that can arise in blended families, (b) all too familiar to any of us who fly off the handle before we hear the whole story and (c) hilarious, thanks to Brook Lynn’s background interjections. More real, human drama — with comedy — thank you.</p>

40 / 116 <p>Why didn’t <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> have Deputy Chief Baker monitoring infamous psycho Sheila at all times? Do L.A. cops really think that this particularly rabid leopard has changed her spots?</p>

41 / 116 <p>Rather than invest in a private office, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Sharon insisted on treating Crimson Lights patrons to analysis along with their croissants and lattes. “No, not <em>you</em>,” she might as well have told everyone in line after Abby. “As if! Only series regulars need apply!”</p>

42 / 116 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ possession storyline may have put viewers through hell, but could anyone argue that Johnny didn’t make a sin-sational host for Satan? Didn’t think so.</p>

43 / 116 <p>Soon after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> cast Cassandra Creech as Paris’ mom, we learned that Grace was both a doctor and single. Yet Grace was given nothing to do but fret about her daughter’s love life. Worse, once Paris was left at the altar by Carter, Grace vanished entirely! </p>

44 / 116 <p>When Jesse Spencer decided to leave his role as the popular Matt Casey on <em>Chicago Fire</em> to concentrate on family, fans shed enough tears to douse a four-alarm blaze. Despite the huge blow of losing the leading man, happily, Casey has continued his relationship with Sylvie long-distance, which bodes well for a potential return… </p>

45 / 116 <p>That would be the one in which <em>General Hospital</em> refused to release viewers from the endless — and endlessly loathed — Peter storyline. We never imagined we would start another year complaining about that one, and yet… there we were. And when the plot <em>finally</em> came to a close, it delivered the…</p>

46 / 116 <p>Rather than use the fact that 99 percent of Port Charles wanted Peter dead, the show passed on playing a murder mystery in order to have Felicia whack him upside the head and leave him to perish in a bed of <span style="text-decoration: line-through">packing peanuts</span> snow. Zzz.</p>

47 / 116 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> had Billy hatch a cockamamie plot to stick it to Adam and Victor, then had him not bother to follow through. Perhaps the powers that be realized just how cockamamie it was and didn’t want to read any more critiques of the storyline? And if you think <em>that</em> was anticlimactic, wait…</p>

48 / 116 <p>The reason <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Billy wanted to get back at Adam and Victor in the first place was because they upended his cush job at Chance Comm. But since everyone in Genoa City is rich, powerful and related, he wound up immediately being hired anew to work with the same person (girlfriend Lily) in the same office. So yeah, <em>totally</em> sensible and relatable impetus for revenge, guys. Nailed it.</p>

49 / 116 <p>Loved <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Johnny as the devil, yes, but didn’t at <em>all</em> like the rape-y way that the demon forced kisses on Gabi with the ultimate goal of bedding her. Also, wouldn’t a supernatural force <em>that</em> omnipotent have a grander plan than having sex with a random hottie?</p>

50 / 116 <p>Answer: Because <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is written based on plot necessity, not history or logic. Question: Why did Brooke make such a big deal of keeping secret from Ridge her drunken kiss with Deacon? This is the same Ridge who basically laughed it off when she mistook daughter Hope’s masked boyfriend for him and schtupped the young buck against a wall at a party.</p>

51 / 116 <p>When Jack began receiving mysterious texts, we joined <em>Young & Restless </em>fans in trying to guess from whom they were being sent. We came up with some pretty far-out ideas… but never once suspected Diane would rise from her (premature) grave to stir things up again! </p>

52 / 116 <p>We have problems with <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ decision to have Craig realize late in life that he’s gay — but they have nothing to do with the realization itself. (We don’t like that the show took away the fantasy that the plus-sized gal could be the hot guy’s turn-on.) That was bold, modern storytelling that many a family could tell you rang true to life.</p>

53 / 116 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/621806/chad-duell-discusses-breakup-with-courtney-hope-general-hospital-young-restless/" target="_blank">In a late-January <em>State of Mind</em></a>, <em>General Hospital</em> leading man Chad Duell (Michael) broke his silence on the subject of his breakup with longtime significant other Courtney Hope (Sally, <em>Young & Restless</em>) in such a way that he let fans know that they were OK — and that he wouldn’t be divulging any details.</p>

54 / 116 <p>After what seemed like years of Ellen Pompeo indicating she really wanted to leave <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em>, Meredith finally departed for greener pastures, with her portrayer taking on a much smaller role moving forward. </p>

55 / 116 <p>Hmm. You’ve just recovered your memory and come back from the dead, only to blow up your marriage by revealing that you still have feelings for your “new” self’s girlfriend… Sure, <em>General Hospital</em>, that would be a time when Sonny would say, “Ya know what? Who <em>needs</em> lithium? It’s the broccoli of drugs, and I’m not having any.”</p>

56 / 116 <p>After <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> won the 2021 “award” for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/vinny-confess-bb-cbs-2/" target="_blank">Most Unintentionally Hilarious Fight</a>, we were delighted to see the show come out swinging in 2022 with a Ridge/Deacon smackdown that was so intense, we had to put a Band-Aid and icepack on our TV when it was over.</p>