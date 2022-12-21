Credit: CBS

“Everything begins now.”

While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.

The blonde beauty broke the news to the world via Instagram with an adorable post which showed both her affection for beau and the beautiful ring she was sporting on her . “I love you Michael Mealor,” she wrote, sealing the deal with a single word: “Forever.”

His downright swoonworthy response? “I love you more than you know. You are my world, and everything begins now.”

Already anticipating the next step, Sasha admitted, “I can’t wait to be a Mealor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꜱᴀꜱʜᴀ ꜱᴀʀᴀʜ ʟ (@sashasarahl)

As for those lime-green fingernails? “The man told me to get green nails for four years,” the future Mrs. Mealor told one well-wisher. “This is the one time I deliver on that!

The comments which followed were, as you might expect, filled with congrats for the pair… including from his longtime friend Josh Swickard (Chase, General Hospital). While Mealor’s beloved pooch Mishka was not available for comment, we suspect he — like us — wishes nothing but the best for the happy couple!

