The CBS daytime actress will never forget the boy “who rescued who.”

We want to take a moment to send The Young and the Restless’ Susan Walters (Diane) and her family our deepest condolences. The CBS soap actress recently shared that her beloved dog Oscar had passed away during the week leading up to Christmas.

“We were lucky to have Oscar for 11 years,” Walters posted, along with a photo of her sweet boy. “And he will be with me always. The epitome of ‘Who rescued who’.”

Her Young & Restless castmates came out to send their condolences as well, including Courtney Hope (Sally), who expressed, “I’m so sorry Susan… what a sweet face.” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) couldn’t believe the news and replied, “Nooooooooo,” as Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared, “Just want to give you a hug! So, so sorry!” Some of her friends commented with their own memories of Oscar and fans rallied around the actress with their special messages too.

Walters’ husband, Young & Restless alum Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron Kirsten), also shared a photo to honor their dog, who “was a 10 out of 10. A wiggly block of love and goodwill. And yeah, without a doubt, he made the world a better place.”

Back in November, she posted a side-by-side photo of her new grandbaby all bundled up in a blue blanket, as well as Oscar wrapped in a yellow one, and asked, “Who wore it best?”

Prior to that, she was “back in Malibu” and “missing this Loverboy.”

And one of our favorites of the adorable pup was when Oscar was “color coordinated” taking a “couch snooze.”

Oh, our hearts…

Pets are a part of our families and losing them is always hard but we hope all of the special memories of Oscar can bring Walters some comfort this holiday season.

