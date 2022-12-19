Young & Restless Shocker: Co-Showrunner Out Amid Backstage Shake-Up
Well, this is an unexpected way to end the year!
It looks like there are big changes on the way for The Young and the Restless, even as the venerable CBS soap is smack in the middle of celebrating its 50th anniversary.
According to Daytime Confidential, co-executive producer Anthony “Tony” Morina is out! There’s no word yet on what happened or why, but the news means that, unless the bigwigs promote someone else to jointly serve in the top spot, headwriter Josh Griffith is now going to be the sole showrunner.
Morina took over as co-EP back almost exactly four years ago, in December of 2018, picking up after Mal Young’s tenure. Morina has helmed the show for a number of milestones like Eric Braeden’s 40th anniversary playing Victor Newman and Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland’s joint anniversaries as sisters Ashley and Traci Abbott.
Credit: Getty Images
Griffith joined Morina a year later in 2019 as co-executive producer, and the two have been serving together ever since.
Though he’s been producing for years, Morina cut his teeth as a director, working on such daytime fare as General Hospital, All My Children, Port Charles, Sunset Beach and Generations — the last of which was created by his wife, former Young & Restless headwriter and co-executive producer Sally Sussman Morina.
As of publication, we’re still awaiting official word from the show, but we’ll be sure to add updates if and when we get them!
