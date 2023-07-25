Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Hunter King is happily thriving with her multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel — A Royal Corgi Christmas was both romantic and adorable — but she still looks back fondly on her Young and Restless days. Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) went through a lot of drama with their storyline and didn’t get that big happy-ending payoff, so there are two things she wished she had the opportunity to check off her bucket list.

First up, “a splashy Kyle-Summer wedding.” King admitted, “I grew up being the typical little girl that dreamt of having her fantasy wedding. So it was, for sure, a part of me that wanted to live out that crazy wedding — a soap opera wedding too.” She got emotional discussing the topic and added, “Sometimes I was sad that we didn’t get that splashy wedding.” During her time on the show, “Skyle” only got that off-screen wedding — and fans were infuriated with that outcome. (Who can blame them?) King understood their frustration, but gracefully handled her disappointment. “They do things big [in daytime], but Summer’s had some weddings for sure. Summer’s had a couple of them,” she noted. “So, I can’t say that I haven’t had my fair share.”

The other item on her Young and Restless wish list she didn’t get to achieve? Motherhood! It’s another thing that viewers didn’t have to opportunity to experience during King and Mealor’s tenure together. “Sometimes I was sad that we didn’t get the Summer-Kyle baby, because I always asked to be a mom on set,” she shared. “I don’t know why I’ve always wanted to play a mom. You know, everything happens for a reason. So, it’s okay. It’s in the past.”

Check out more of our interview with King in the video above — she has something to say about a possible return to Genoa City.