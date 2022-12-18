Young & Restless Christmas Preview Teases Family, Fun and Romance for the Holidays
Family comes home to Genoa City just in time for Christmas.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 19 – 23, tis the season for family, celebration, and yes romance. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Diane, who has been in hiding since Jeremy Stark arrived in town given he pretty much wants to pay her back for sending him to prison, is back just in time for Christmas. But how will she keep from running into Jeremy? She gathers with Summer, Kyle, and Harrison to light the family tree.
Sharon laughs as Noah gets wrapped up in tinsel, literally, and Nick and enjoys some hot chocolate and Christmas snow. Now that she knows she doesn’t want Adam, Sally and Nick are giving things a shot. Still, Victor and Nikki have reservations about Sally given her past.
Mariah and Tessa, who in a previous promo tell Sharon they are meeting with a woman about a potential adoption, share more moments with Noah and Sharon in this latest video. Victor and Nikki, meanwhile, enjoy the company of one another and kiss in front of their tree.
Here comes the holiday fun! ✨ #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XE8Q49KiqM
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 18, 2022
Danny Romalotti surprises his son Daniel by coming home for Christmas, and they embrace. Finally, Nick, Sharon, Noah, Maria and Tessa all get together for a Christmas toast.
